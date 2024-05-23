Bridgerton: Pitbull Reacts to His Song Being Used in Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3's big carriage scene got a smile out of Pitbull. The international pop star gave his stamp of approval for Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's steamy sequence in the Part 1 finale. As Luke Newton's character finally professed his love for Nicola Coughlan's heroine, the music swells to the unmistakable tones of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything." (This particular cover is performed by Archer Marsh, just to be clear.) It's a moment full of emotion that feels like it's been building for literally two seasons. Newton and Coughlan have been very open about how much pressure they felt capturing such a popular moment from the book series. Well, they can count Pitbull as one of their most ardent fans after that performance. Check out what the performer had to say on social media down below.

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless," Mr. Worldwide wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale! @neyo @afrojack."

Bridgerton Season 3's Pop Covers Are A Little Different Now

Just like most previous iterations of the show, Bridgerton Season 3 brings the musical covers in spades. What started as a fun way to differentiate itself amongst other regency romance series has become a full-blown phenomenon. (Anyone remember when Netflix announced that a cover of Nick Jonas' Jealous would be in the mix this season? Pure elation from the fans.) Bridgerton music supervisor Justin Kamps talked to TUDUM about the choices for the first half of Season 3. You know he had to mention Mr. Worldwide and his contribution to that carriage scene. In addition, the music supervisor also explained why we get the covers more spread out in this batch of episodes.

"I think everyone was a little bit shocked that they were so in love with this Pitbull song cover for this sequence, of all things," music supervisor Justin Kamps tells Tudum. "But the song is amazing, and it has this great build to it, and that's what the scene really needed. It needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what's happening on-screen."

"Sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography, and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion," Kamps says. "We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year, and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover [but] doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence."

