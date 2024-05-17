Bridgerton Season 4: Creator Already Knows Which Love Story

Bridgerton's creative team already knows who the feaured leads of Season 4 are going to be. Season 3 Part 1 is finally streaming on Netflix and centering Penelope and Colin's story. But, Bridgerton series author Julia Quinn knows fans are hungry to know what's coming next. She talked to People Magazine about the next couple in line. She can't let that secret go at the moment. "I can't say a word, I'll get in so much trouble," Quinn teased. "I do know, but I can't say yes." Still, the fact that some of the people surrounding the show already have a clear plan for what's coming next has to excite all the ravenous Bridgerton fans. Will it be Benedict? Eloise perhaps? Those have been popular fan picks. But, the audience is being left in suspense.

Last week, someone asked showrunner Jess Brownell the exact same question. She wasn't going to let TV Insider know anything either. When asked about the next feature hero and heroine, the Bridgerton showrunner was mostly amused. She admired the attempt to get her to spill the beans. But, Brownell would tease that the end of the season would provide viewers immediate clarity when it came to the road ahead after Season 3.

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell smiled during their interview. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

Who Will Be The Romantic Leads For Bridgerton Season 4?

As Season 3 pauses for about a month, to let us all collect ourselves, the theorizing has already ramped up online. Claudia Jessie already spoke to Digital Spy about Eloise's place in Bridgerton Season 3. She knows fans want the answers about Season 4 right now, but the younger Bridgerton isn't going to let anything slip at the moment either. Jessie gave credit to all the previous protagonists before assuring the viewers that whatever comes next will be buoyed by how well each character was portrayed.

"If ever that happens, I've had a good old run up," Jessie said before taking us on a trip down memory lane. "So I feel like it's the people that have come before that have shown us all how to do it. Phoebe [Dynevor] took it on really beautifully. She did such an incredible job kicking off this show. And Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] and Simone [Ashley] and obviously Regé [Regé-Jean Page] from season one as well and then Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton]."

"More than anything as well, this show is an ensemble piece filled with so many people," the actress observed. "So I really feel like each season everyone gets an opportunity to shine anyway. But yeah, I feel grateful for the run-up really, but I won't tell you anything. Because I don't know. I don't actually know the answer."

