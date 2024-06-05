Bridgerton Season 3: Shonda Rhimes Teases Ending

Bridgerton Season 2 Part 2 will be here before you know it and Shonda Rhimes is already teasing an emotional ending. On June 13, you better have some tissues handy, because Bridgerton is going to take you through every emotion. TODAY asked the Grey's Anatomy helmer about the upcoming finale for the Netflix favorite. Rhimes teased that she couldn't necessarily give a ton of specifics. But, the executive producer did say that the final four episodes brought out some tears when she got to see them. Rhimes began, "We're very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways. And also, I cried at the end, I found it very moving — and I don't always cry. So I really go into it. It's a beautiful story."

So, clearly the emotional roller coaster we started in Season 3 Part 1 isn't quite over yet. Bridgerton still has numerous plot threads to revisit and remedy before the third group of episodes comes to a close. (And, let's be real, set up numerous plots for Season 4 while also hinting at our leading couple for next season!) Penelope Featherington still hasn't told Colin Bridgerton that she's Lady Whistledown. Eloise Bridgerton is telling her former best friend that she has to let him know about this scandal or she'll blow the entire thing up. Add in the lingering drama with Francesca's multiple suitors and there are some fireworks in store on Netflix.

Who Will Be The Main Character Of Season 4?

While Season 3 is still only halfway through, fans have been theorizing about the next entry before this one even got off the ground. Benedict Bridgerton and Eloise are popular picks for the next sibiling to get focus. However, Francesca's plotline this season has some fans suspecting she could swoop in for Season 4. TV Insider recently asked showrunner Jess Brownell about the lucky couple for next time around. Unfortunately for fans, it does seem like they're going to have to wait for the next batch of episodes to resolve to get clarity on that question. Secrets are going to be held until the last possible minute!

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell smirked when asked about the future. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

