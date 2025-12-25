Bridgerton Trailer Reveals How Season 4 Adapts An Iconic Fairytale

Just in time for Christmas, Netflix has released the full trailer for Bridgerton season 4 – teasing a twist on a classic fairytale. The trailer also includes quick snippets of the other storylines fans will get to see – but our main focus this season is on the carefree (and uninterested in marrying) Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) who is on the search for a mysterious woman he met as a masked ball. Unknown to Benedict, his obsession is Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), the illegitimate daughter of an Earl – and, as such, occupies a lower class in society. Just the type of scandal that Lady Whistledown’s readers will relish (but could make Benedict a social pariah).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the trailer below:

Play video

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman borrowed a lot of material from the classic fairytale, Cinderella – and season 4 of the TV series appears set to closely adapt Quinn’s novel and draw the same rags to riches storyline for Sophie.

The adaptation trades plenty of details to fit Sophie/Cinderella into the world of Bridgerton (a glove is left behind, no glass slipper) but the parallels should be a fun change of pace for the fans of the award-winning drama.

Bridgerton is set to return officially on January 29th but a fan event precedes that launch by two weeks. It’s an RSVP-only viewing party that will include interviews, a red carpet, and more – but most importantly a live viewing of the season 4 premiere. To get in on that event, fans just need to RSVP by 9:30 pm. PT on January 13th at Netflix’s event site here.

What do you think of the trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!