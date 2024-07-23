Bridgerton Season 4 Reveals Main Character in New Teaser

Bridgerton Season 4 has revealed the leading man for the upcoming episodes and Benedict Bridgerton will be center stage. On social media, Netflix broke the news to the fans with a short teaser focusing on Luke Thompson’s character. Bridgerton fans began to suspect that Benedict Bridgerton would be the main character for Season 4 near the end of the last few episodes. Season 3 Part 2’s last entry did tease that fateful masquerade ball. (The big Bridgerton party serves as a central point for An Offer For A Gentleman, the third novel that tells Benedict and Sophie’s love story.) So, with the cat out of the bag, all attention turns towards Thompson and whoever his love interest will be for the upcoming season of the show.

In the new clip hyping Bridgerton Season 4, Luke Thompson answers his door for a costume swap. He tell the production worker that he already has a suit for the scene they’re shooting. However, the person holding the garment bag explains that it’s not for the scene they’re filming today. But, instead for the masquerade ball. The entire exchange comes into focus as the Benedict Bridgerton actor realizes he’s the next one up and smiles. One mystery has been answered. However, a couple different questions have been left in its wake. Chief among them: who will play Sophie and will the Bridgerton creative team have a swerve of some sort in mind. Let the speculation begin and enjoy the celebration Benedict hive. Your man is getting his day in the sun and that’s probably worth a dance of its own.

Benedict Bridgerton has been unmasked as next season's newest suitor. Please scream to celebrate our boy. pic.twitter.com/jE87RYmrfg — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2024

Bridgerton Showruner Has Been Very Careful About Discussing Season 4

Benedict and Eloise have always been natural choices.

As Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 wound down, the volume around the next leading actors became louder and louder. The Hollywood Reporter asked Jess Brownell about Eloise Bridgerton and Benedict Bridgerton heading into the next group of episodes. It seems as though the showrunner really loved what they were able to do with Benedict this year. However, the young man’s wandering spirit kind of came to a head there. Now, he might catch his own “thunderbolt moment” as all of his oldest sibling have left Bridgerton House for different reasons!

“I think we’re going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world,” Brownell observed. “There’s a moment towards the end of the season where Benedict is talking to Tilley about how he doesn’t want anything serious, and Tilly, in a very powerful way, says to him, ‘That’s OK, but it was really nice to want something for once.’ And there’s a look on Benedict’s face that I think Luke Thompson delivers really beautifully, where you can tell that that hits him in a deep way.”

She added, “I think Benedict is someone who experiences a lot of breaths in his life in terms of a million different experiences, but he’s never really committed to anything. I think what he’s starting to realize is that he also craves depth, and so Benedict reconciling breadth with depth is something we’re going to dive into pretty deeply in future seasons.”

Are you excited to have Benedict be the lead for Season 4?