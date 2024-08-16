Bridgerton Season 4 Casts Benedict’s Love Interest

Bridgerton Season 4 has cast Benedict Bridgerton’s love interest and fans are excited by the choice. In our next visit to Bridgerton house, Yerin Ha Will be playing Sophie Beckett in the Beloved Shondaland drama according to Variety. Netflix has been teasing Luke Thompson’s turn in the spotlight for Bridgerton Season 4. A quick social media video saw the delightful Benedict accepting his costume for a masquerade ball to be held next season. Longtime fans of the series know that the masquerade means only one thing, it’s time for the fan-favorite to meet the woman of his dreams. (Congratulations are in order for all those eagle-eyed fans who figured out about the casting through an open call the Netflix put out a couple weeks ago.)

An Offer From a Gentleman is a book that many of the series’ fans have been waiting to see adapted. author Julia Quinn pears Benedict and Sophie in the text. After the events of last season, some vocal parts of the fan base are probably thrilled at getting a one-to-one adaptation of that love story. (Others are absolutely over the moon for the eventual twist with Franchesca.) Ha joins a growing list of Bridgerton heroines including Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and India Amarteifio. Despite staring down quite a wait for Season 4, this is good news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yerin Ha in Halo.

A Big Choice For Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

Bridgerton fans actually had to wait for a while before the next protagonist was unveiled. Season 3 of the Netflix drama ended with numerous Bridgerton siblings as possible main characters for Season 4. But, it’s hard to keep all those screaming fans at Bay for very long. Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Benedict and his enduring popularity. Could our favorite boy end up having his own “thunderbolt moment” in Season 4?

“I think we’re going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world,” Brownell shared. “There’s a moment towards the end of the season where Benedict is talking to Tilley about how he doesn’t want anything serious, and Tilly, in a very powerful way, says to him, ‘That’s OK, but it was really nice to want something for once.’ And there’s a look on Benedict’s face that I think Luke Thompson delivers really beautifully, where you can tell that that hits him in a deep way.”

Are you excited to see Sophie finally cast? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!