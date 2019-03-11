‘Buffy’ Fans are Celebrating the Iconic Series on its 22nd Anniversary

Happy #BuffySlayDay! March 10th marks 22 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first aired, and fans are celebrating the enormous impact the series has had over the last two decades.

Created by Joss Whedon, Buffy was based on the film he wrote of the same name in 1992. While many thought turning an unsuccessful film into a series was a bonkers idea, Whedon somehow managed to make it work (of course, the film is now considered a cult classic).

Videos by ComicBook.com

From depicting strong women to creating some of television’s earliest queer characters, this classic story of the teenage vampire slayer is full of elements worth talking about all these years later.

Two years ago, the cast reunited to commemorate the 20th anniversary for an epic Entertainment Weekly photo shoot. The show’s cast included Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), David Boreanaz (Angel), Alysson Hannigan (Willow), Nicholas Brendon (Xander), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Kristine Sutherland (Joyce), Seth Green (Oz), James Marsters (Spike), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), and Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), who all came together again for the interview.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created,” Gellar shared. “Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

Two years later, much of the cast are still coming together. Many of them reunited once again during Wizard World Portland last month to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of Angel, Buffy’s spin-off series.

Since today marks an important day in television history, here are some posts from fans that have been positively impacted by Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Celebrating Visibility

Happy #BuffySlayDay!!! Congrats for 22 yrs of this shows visibility of strong women, LGBTQ+ characters, and consistent story lines of smashing the patriarchy. Today is a day to celebrate it with a @BuffyTVS marathon and listening to songs from @bufferingcast. pic.twitter.com/8ExfGOQ6dI — Taylor Kaiulani (@Simplytalkatay) March 10, 2019

Remembering Iconic Lines

This is my favorite Buffy quote and it has helped me survive many bad days and bad people. #BuffySlayDay pic.twitter.com/XquemeLAsM — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) March 10, 2019

Life Lessons

It’s #BuffySlayDay and it’s not often I admit a TV changed my life, but Buffy the Vampire Slayer wasn’t only fun, spooky, and cool, it also taught me its okay to be weird and unpopular (and that it’s even a good thing)! Twenty-Two years ago today! pic.twitter.com/fiR34cztYv — Christopher Waltz (@Christoph_Waltz) March 10, 2019

Fan Art

Happy #BuffySlayDay! Here’s a throwback to my ‘Bite Me’, 20th anniversary show pieces ✨?✨ pic.twitter.com/ZKhUsOg9lg — Elizabeth Beals (@ElizabethBeals) March 10, 2019

The Gratitude

Thank you for turning my life around, turning it into something wonderful! ❤️

Thank you for helping me realise who I am, and that it’s ok to be that person! ❤️

Thank you for helping me to come out! ?️‍?❤️

Thank you @BuffyTVS for 22 amazing years; here’s to 22 more! ?#BuffySlayDay pic.twitter.com/vXyPFscagS — Unabashed Geekette (Steph Sermon) (@StephanieSermon) March 10, 2019

Funko Spirit

Love From ‘Angel’ Actors

And An Important Question Posed by Xander

Name your top 10 Buffy The Vampire Slayer episode’s and I’ll reveal mine later today.#BuffySlayDay #NickyBrendon #NicholasBrendon https://t.co/uS2Bdkb4gp — Nicholas Brendon (@NicholasBrendon) March 10, 2019

What are your favorite Buffy episodes? Tell us in the comments or send a tweet to @JamieCinematics.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu and Facebook Watch.