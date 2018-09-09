‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Alyson Hannigan Comments on Reboot

In July, news broke that Fox is working on a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with original series creator Joss Whedon involved and Monica Owusu-Breen serving as showrunner. Now original series star Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, has chimed in with her thoughts on the reboot.

Speaking to E! News, Hannigan admitted she has no idea if there are any plans for her or her husband, fellow Buffyverse alum Alexis Denisof, to be involved with the reboot, but showed confidence that Whedon’s involvement will lead to a quality show.

“As long as Joss is involved it will be good, I’m sure,” she said.

Still, Hannigan believes the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series holds up just fine against modern shows as it is.

“That show was just so incredible and I think sort of ahead of its time,” she said. “Honestly, they should just put reruns on primetime. I feel like the old show would still hold up. At least that’s what people keep telling me.

“Now the fans of the show, their children are watching so we have a whole other generation. But I don’t know I just hope [the reboot] is as good as ours was.”

Little is known about the new Buffy series other than that it is seeking a woman of color to portray the show’s lead slayer. Despite initial reports, Owusu-Breen has suggested that they are not recasting Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the original Buffy TV series, but seeking a new slayer for a new generation.

“For some genre writers, it’s Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars,” Owusu-Breen wrote on social media after the news broke. “Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.

“There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that’s all I can say.”

What do you think of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot? DO you agree with Hannigan’s comments? Let us know what you think in the comments section!