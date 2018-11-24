Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites With ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Seth Green

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has reunited with former co-star Seth Green in a new Instagram photo.

The photo show Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoying a double date night with Green and wife Clare Grant.

“Weeknight adulting, couples edition,” Gellar wrote. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Weeknight adulting, couples edition A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Nov 21, 2018 at 10:16am PST

Gellar played the titular chosen one, Buffy Summers, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Green played Daniel “Oz” Osbourne, and lead guitarist for Dingoes Ate My Baby and also a werewolf, in the early seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He left the show in season four.

The cast fo Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunited in 2017 for the show’s 20th anniversary.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created,” Gellar said during the reunion. “Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”

One year later, on the 21st anniversary, Gellar posted a rare photo and some thoughts looking back on the show.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday,” Gellar writes. “I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends. ‘From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us’ Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen) #buffyslayday.”

There are plans to reboot Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a new slayer. Series creator Joss Whedon will serve as executive producer while Monica Owusu-Breen serves as the showrunner.

“For some genre writers it’s Star Wars,” Owusu-Breen wrote in a statement following the announcement. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars. Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.

“There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel…They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that’s all I can say.”

What do you think of this Buffy reunion? What about the reboot? Let us know in the comments!