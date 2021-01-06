PBS Viewers React to Caillou Being Cancelled
We're just a week into 2021 but the new year has already given folks plenty to be thankful for. In addition to simply not being 2020 anymore, parents are rejoicing the fact that 2021 has brought the hammer down on their least favorite children's show. That's right, PBS announced that Caillou is officially done on the network after nearly two decades of episodes. Caillou is no more, at least on TV, and parents everywhere are celebrating.
A lot of people have taken issue with Caillou over the years, due to the lessons that the series has taught kids, and the overall frustrating nature of the character himself. The bald child has become a foil for many parents, but now those hard times are over.
Caillou instantly became a trending topic on Twitter after the cancellation news was announced on Tuesday. For some strange reason, it was even trending in politics. The hate for Caillou is about as widespread as it gets, and there are very few adults disappointed to see the show going away.
If you take a peek at Twitter right now, you'll see quite a few tweets of celebration in regards to Caillou's demise. You can see a few of the best tweets below.
Strong Start to 2021
2021 coming in STRONG. https://t.co/cUrtCCNNeT— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 6, 2021
The Evil Is Defeated
Hallelujah, Caillou has finally been cancelled pic.twitter.com/n41g8AmZkE— Torin (@torininabox) January 6, 2021
How Long??
Everyone hyped about Caillou getting cancelled. I’m just shocked it was on TV for as long as it was. Like wymmmm it’s been on for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/BpyCTslzF7— o_o ➐ (@_some_idiot) January 6, 2021
Am I the Only One?
so was i the only one that liked caillou? pic.twitter.com/OVG54yEoPx— BRI. 🦋 (@getonthefloorr) January 6, 2021
A Perfect World
society when caillou gets canceled pic.twitter.com/AYh6QSSppK— Noxcrew24 (@noxcrew24) January 6, 2021
About Time
Caillou finally getting prosecuted for his war crimes pic.twitter.com/nZoNUuDVxZ— Matt (@mattwoghin) January 6, 2021
Anti-Caillou Twitter
anti-Caillou Twitter is now my favorite Twitter I will follow y’all through gates of hell and back.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 6, 2021
The Brat
THE BRAT IS OFF THE AIR! #Caillou pic.twitter.com/2IEpvsmV5i— MellowChello (@mellowisdead) January 6, 2021
No Airtime
caillou cancelled? as it should be, lil brat dont deserve airtime— mel is the dad of uatwt (@mementomeliora) January 6, 2021
United
As divided as we are right now as a country on many issues, I think we can certainly agree on one thing: it was time for Caillou to go.#parenting— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) January 6, 2021