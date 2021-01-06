PBS Viewers React to Caillou Being Cancelled

We're just a week into 2021 but the new year has already given folks plenty to be thankful for. In addition to simply not being 2020 anymore, parents are rejoicing the fact that 2021 has brought the hammer down on their least favorite children's show. That's right, PBS announced that Caillou is officially done on the network after nearly two decades of episodes. Caillou is no more, at least on TV, and parents everywhere are celebrating.

A lot of people have taken issue with Caillou over the years, due to the lessons that the series has taught kids, and the overall frustrating nature of the character himself. The bald child has become a foil for many parents, but now those hard times are over.

Caillou instantly became a trending topic on Twitter after the cancellation news was announced on Tuesday. For some strange reason, it was even trending in politics. The hate for Caillou is about as widespread as it gets, and there are very few adults disappointed to see the show going away.

If you take a peek at Twitter right now, you'll see quite a few tweets of celebration in regards to Caillou's demise. You can see a few of the best tweets below.