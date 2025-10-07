Canceled Adult Animation Show to Be Revived in Sequel 3 Years After It Ended Too Soon

One cancelled adult animated series is being revived with a new sequel hitting three years after it was ended way too soon. There was a time where creators adult animation creators Waco O’Guin and Roger Black pretty much took over television. First hitting the scene with Brickleberry on Comedy Central in the 2010s, that first show ran for a few seasons before it came to an end. But then the creators found a whole new life with Netflix as they returned with two new animated series that teased there could be a much wider universe between the franchises. But it was all ended before that could become a reality.

Paradise PD and Farzar each had their own successful runs with Netflix before being cancelled, but the creators behind it all believed that there was still a much bigger story to tell. Fans had been hoping to see a potential crossover between these universes someday, and that’s finally coming to pass with a new graphic novel project, Paradise PD & Farzar: The Final Season. Uniting the two shows for a story fans have been waiting to see for a long time, a new Kickstarter project has been launched to help bring it all to life.

Paradise PD & Farzar to Crossover in New Sequel

Courtesy of Roger Black and Waco O’Guin / GUNGNIR

Original franchise creators Waco O’Guin and Roger Black return for Paradise PD & Farzar: The Final Season, a new graphic novel project that will be bringing the universes of both shows together into a single story. Teased to take place following the final episode of Farzar (which released with Netflix in 2022, and was cancelled after a single season) and the final episode of Paradise PD (which also released with Netflix in 2022, but was cancelled after four seasons), this new story will see the characters from both shows unite to take on a common enemy.

“We’ve always believed these worlds had one more insane, over-the-top story to tell,” creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin shared in a statement with the project’s Kickstarter launch. “Bringing Paradise PD and Farzar together in one final graphic novel lets us do everything we’ve ever wanted — push the characters further, blow the universe wider open, and give fans the outrageous, unfiltered ending they’ve been waiting for.” The creators then took this further by revealing more of the actual story fitting a huge crossover like this one.

What to Know for Paradise PD and Farzar’s New Crossover

Courtesy of Netflix

Teasing that this will be a true finale for both shows, the creators stated, “In a story that wraps up everything, the Paradise PD must travel through time and space to hunt down evil billionaire CEO Charles Lovely and save Chief Crawford’s infant son. Their journey lands them on the planet of Farzar in the biggest crossover event of all time… if you don’t count Full House meets Family Matters.” The campaign is teased to allow the publisher and creators to produce “high-quality editions, exclusive premium versions, original artwork from the creators, and other exciting products that this project truly deserves.”

Published by GUNGNIR, Black and O’Guin will be writing its story with art provided by illustrator Robby Cook, who has worked on projects such as Star Trek Lower Decks and Solar Opposites (which is now readying for its own final season). The Kickstarter campaign is also partnering with Roditeli Productions, the same company behind the recent comic revival for classic show SWAT KATS, with Kevin Roditeli acting as executive producer for Paradise PD & Farzar: The Final Season.

