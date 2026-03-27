Netflix Is Now the Only Place To Watch Every Episode of the Last Great Family Sitcom

The last great family sitcom is only available on Netflix. A staple of traditional broadcasting for decades, comedies continue to thrive both on network and streaming. From spinoffs and adaptations like CBS’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts to original content such as Apple TV’s critically-acclaimed Ted Lasso and HBO’s Hacks, their popularity is a testament to sitcoms’ enduring appeal.

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Admittedly, there’s no shortage of great comedies to watch. The aforementioned shows barely scratch the surface in terms of what is currently out there. Netflix has a few original sitcoms that are still ongoing, including Ted Danson’s Man on the Inside and Leanne Morgan’s Leanne. Beyond fresh shows, however, the streaming platform also houses multiple classics like Seinfeld, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Kim’s Convenience. Now, however, it’s the only place to access the complete run of TV’s last great sitcom.

The Conners Season 7 Is Officially On Netflix

Nearly a year after it ended, The Conners is finally available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. The Roseanne spinoff sequel previously had the first six seasons, but its final installment finally landed on streaming, as well. Granted that other streaming services offer The Conners, Netflix is the only one that has the final six episodes of the ABC comedy. The truncated last year featured storylines that addressed lingering plotlines both from Roseanne and the offshoot, resulting in an emotional ending for the clan.

Admittedly, the show could have continued running for a couple more years. ABC was keen on keeping the show on the air, considering its success until the end of its run. That said, between co-showrunner Bruce Helford and series star John Goodman’s comments about wrapping it up, it wasn’t surprising to see The Conners wrap up after season 7. In any case, at least they were able to give the beloved Lanford family the proper send-off.

Why The Conners’ Success Will Be Very Difficult To Replicate

The Conners was born from a controversy, which stemmed from the cancellation of the original Roseanne revival in 2018 after just 1 season. Despite Roseanne Barr’s firing, ABC had to find a way to continue the family’s story in Lanford without its matriarch and the original show’s titular character, given how popular its return was. The Conners‘ early years were rocky, but once it found its identity separate from its parent series, it was eventually embraced by old and new fans.

Looking back, replicating The Conners‘ success would be very difficult at this point. Making a sustainable revival that lasts beyond its first couple of seasons is already tricky as it is, let alone doing one that goes on a fantastic run. Over the years, there have been so many other shows that have the same development pattern, and despite the initial buzz, the hype eventually died down, resulting in their cancellation. At such, The Conners set the bar for sitcom revivals.

All seasons of The Conners are now available to stream on Netflix.

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