Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.

After the first season aired, Carnival Row's second season went into production in 2019, but quickly had to be paused as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim stepped away, and there were a number of behind-the-scenes changes, before the series went back into production. Once one of Prime Video's biggest projects, it has been somewhat lost behind giants like The Boys and The Lord of the Rings at this point.

You can see the teaser below, along with the official synopsis for the series.

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.