Steven Universe Gets Promising Update on Cartoon Network Revival

Steven Universe is now in the works on returning with a new revival/sequel series produced with Cartoon Network, and the new show has offered a promising update at how it’s all coming along. Cartoon Network fans might have noticed how many of its most popular, nostalgic franchises have been making their returns to screens with new projects years after their original run came to an end (such as the new Regular Show revival series coming later this Spring). That also includes Steven Universe, but in a different way than the others.

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Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar announced last year during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that they are returning to the Cartoon Network franchise for a brand new series picking up from where the original run left off. In a recent update shared by executive producer Ian Jones-Quartey (who also worked on the original series and O.K. K.O. Let’s Be Heroes!) with fans on social media, work on the series is still being done and that’s great news for fans.

courtesy of Cartoon Network

“Yes, we are still working on Lars Of The Stars but I don’t have any news to share yet. Hopefully soon!” Quartey stated about the now in the works Steven Universe series. This might not seem like a huge update in terms of concrete news, but it’s still a pretty great sign about the health of the new project a year after its original announcement. When it was first announced, it was confirmed that Sugar and Quartey would be serving as executive producers for the new Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars series picking up from the original’s story.

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is in the works for a release with Prime Video, but no information about its release have yet to be confirmed as of this time. It’s been teased to follow Lars and his pirate crew as they “smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire” with many adventures across the new series. But potential returning voice cast and more have yet to be confirmed as of this time.

Why Steven Universe’s New Revival Is a Great Idea

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Steven Universe‘s revival might seem like a surprising idea at first given that the original series was able to fully end Steven’s story. Not only did it get a TV film release to cap off the original series, but even had a short epilogue series with Steven Universe Future that gave the story a proper send off. But as fans know full well about the franchise, there’s a much wider world that still has plenty of potential to explore. And that’s the route this new series is taking with its focus on Lars.

“Lars of the Stars” was the name of an episode in Steven Universe Season 5, and saw Lars grow into the role of a pirate captain as he and his group of gem friends are set out to save other victims of the empire across the universe. There was so much more room to expand on the idea that there wasn’t space or time for in the original run of the series, but it seems like we’re finally going to see it in action after all this time.

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