Steven Universe Revival Series Shares New Update

Cartoon Network has been on a hot streak in recent years when it comes to bringing back some of its biggest franchises. On Hulu, the likes of Adventure Time: Side Quests, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball have helped resurrect the Warner Bros franchise to wild acclaim. In bringing back the Steven Universe universe, the upcoming revival is taking a different approach in focusing on the world of the Crystal Gems. While a release date for Lars of the Stars has yet to be revealed, Warner Bros Animation President Sam Register has shared words on the upcoming spin-off.

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Register, in a recent interview with the outlet The Wrap, confirmed that Steven Universe’s new side story is the right way to approach revivals: “[This] is an example of how we were able to bring the original creators back to craft an original story and introduce something new to this universe that we’d never seen before.” While this statement doesn’t confirm when we can expect Lars of the Stars to arrive, it’s good news that the WB President took the opportunity to confirm that it was still in production with a glowing review. Ironically enough, this upcoming spin-off won’t initially be on Cartoon Network, if ever, but rather on Amazon Prime Video.

Lars of The Stars Takes Flight

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

For those who might not be familiar with Lars, the Steven Universe side character, Laramie Barriga, was once a Big Donut employee at Beach City. Showing up in the very first episode of the main series, Lars would unfortunately pass away once he was brought to the Gem Homeworld, eventually resurrected by Steve Universe with a brand new look. Alongside this major aesthetic change, Lars now had superpowers and would be a returning presence throughout the remaining episodes of the series.

While no new trailers or animated first looks for the upcoming spin-off have been released so far, Warner Bros Discovery has hinted at what fans can expect. Lars will focus on the “past, present, and future” of the Steven Universe world by focusing on the supporting character front and center. With the titular character traveling the galaxy as an outlaw, the captain and his pirate crew will be looking to dodge authorities, discover treasure, and learn more about the Gem Empire. As of the writing of this article, Lars of the Stars has not confirmed whether Steven and the Crystal Gems will make an appearance, though it is a serious possibility considering the main characters remain in limbo.

What do you think of this eye-popping update for the Crystal Gems? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via The Wrap