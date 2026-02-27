Cartoon Network Creator Posts Controversial Response to Paramount/Warner Bros Merger

This week has had some major news for Hollywood when it comes to mergers and acquisitions. While it had seemed like a done deal that Netflix would acquire Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount was able to one-up the streaming service by offering more money for the studio responsible for Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and the DC Universe. While some creators at Paramount might be happy to see this deal go through, one animator who made a fan-favorite series at Cartoon Network responded with a controversial social media post to prove they’re not thrilled with recent developments.

Uncle Grandpa might not have gained the same notoriety for franchises such as Regular Show and Adventure Time, but the animated series did garner five seasons in total on the cable network. The elder uncle even had the opportunity to take part in a crossover during a hilarious episode of Steven Universe titled “Say Uncle.” With the announcement that Warner Bros and Paramount might become one, Uncle Grandpa creator Pete Browngardt shared a controversial image of his creation reacting in an eye-popping way. Rest assured, it seems as though neither Pete nor Uncle Grandpa is too thrilled to see this potential merger take place in the future, based on the retweeted post below.

Where to Watch Uncle Grandpa

Cartoon Network

Like many other Cartoon Network classics, Uncle Grandpa found itself being removed from HBO Max. While an official reason was never given by Warner Bros. Discovery, many series and films departed from the streaming service thanks to either tax write-offs and/or selling the license to another platform. Luckily, the bizarre uncle did find a new streamer to land on, as the series is available to stream on Hulu.

If you’ve never had the opportunity to check out Uncle Grandpa, here’s Cartoon Network’s official description of the five-season long animated series, “Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world’s magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa’s mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.”

For those wondering if we’ll ever see Uncle Grandpa return to the screen, nothing has been set in stone regarding a potential sequel. In this era of animated shows receiving revivals, there’s a possibility that Grandpa might eventually return. Luckily, more stories following the titular character were presented via comic books printed by Boom. Running for four issues in 2014, the comic books would also receive four special installments to help explore more of this animated universe. Even if Uncle Grandpa never returns with a new series, his legacy as one of Cartoon Network’s biggest original characters will remain.

