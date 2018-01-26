Cartoon Network-branded Cruise Ship Coming Later This Year

Cartoon Network’s first cruise liner will set sail later this year, giving fans the opportunity to head for paradise alongside their favorite ‘toons from Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10, and more.

A partnership between Oceanic Group, Asia-Pacific’s leading cruise management company, and Turner, the global media giant behind Cartoon Network, the fully-themed 11-deck, 2,000-guest Cartoon Network Wave makes its maiden voyage from its home port of Singapore in late 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cartoon Network Wave will venture from the Singapore Cruise Center and make its way to 13 popular destinations in the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Fans will explore familiar sights and scenes from the Omniverse, Townsville, the Bear Den and the Land of Ooo on the ship’s 800 themed cabins and suites, as well as its many restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars. The Wave is decked out in an Adventure Time wrap baring Jake the Dog’s likeness, alongside buddy Finn as well as the Powerpuff Girls.

Amenities include Bravo’s Place, a burger bar inspired by Johnny Bravo, and the Toonix Play & Learn Hub, an area aimed at younger guests.

The experience will boast a wide variety of diverse entertainment, activity and recreation features, including retail and food and beverage options.

Described as the “world’s first immersive Toon vacation at sea,” the entire onboard experience of Carton Network Wave is inspired by the network’s universe of beloved and iconic characters, such as Adventure Time and We Bare Bears.

Prices begin at $150 a night.

Asia Pacific will announce dates itineraries for its routes in the coming months, with online bookings becoming available later in the year. Travelers are encouraged to subscribe to Cartoon Network Wave’s official site for updates.

Cartoon Network Wave “heralds the start of a new vacation experience for cruise-goers in Asia where cruise travel meets personalized journeys through experiential story-telling,” said Oceanic Group’s Chief Executive Daniel Chui, who added the experience “will revolutionize cruise travel in the Asia-Pacific region and create and curate new cruise experiences for holiday makers, cruise goers and generations of pop culture fans.”

“Turner is always looking at new ways to bring our characters to life – and Cartoon Network Wave will be their home on the high seas,” said President of Turner Asia Pacific Ricky Ow.

“The ship has remarkable potential to offer our existing fans a truly unique immersive experience, as well as create new ones. We couldn’t be more excited by the partnership with Oceanic Group in jointly creating a world first.”

Turner’s Cartoon Network is the number one kids’ channel in Asia Pacific, airing original animated content including global hits The Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10, OK K.O.!, Let’s Be Heroes, and Adventure Time.