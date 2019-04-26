A Castle From Game of Thrones is For Sale

Looking to invest in a new home? Got an extra $650,000 lying around? If so, you could be the next Lord of Riverrun! The castle featured in Game of Thrones is currently on the market in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland. According to Irish Central, the Riverrun castle’s real name is Gosford Castle and boasts more than 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Listed by Maison Real Estate, the caste is said to be “built in the mid-1800s by the 2nd Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, Gosford Castle is a grade A listed building.”

“It was designed in the Norman Revival style by London architect Thomas Hopper and was occupied by the Earls of Gosford until 1921,” the site adds. “During the Second World War, the Castle was commandeered and used to accommodate troops and prisoner of war camp was set up in the estate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Following the war, the Achesons sold the Castle to the Ministry of Agriculture who established the 590-acre demesne as Gosford Forest Park which was later designated Northern Ireland’s first conservation forest in 1986,” they add. “The castle fell back into military use during The Troubles before being run as a hotel from 1983. In 2006, the castle was bought by Gosford Castle Development Limited who put forward a £4m proposal to restore the Grade A listed building into 23 luxury residences.”

The Riverrun castle was last seen in the sixth season of Game of Thrones when the Jaime Lannister marched to the Riverlands to help the Freys take the castle back from the Blackfish. Last we saw, Edmure Tully, the rightful Lord of Riverrun, was being held prisoner in the castle, but his fate is unclear now that Arya Stark has wiped out the entirety of House Frey.

It’s unclear if we’ll be seeing the castle again on the hit HBO series, but there will be plenty of time spent at the Winterfell castle. In fact, the next episode is expected to feature the long-awaited battle against the army of the dead. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, the cast has provided some extreme hints that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!