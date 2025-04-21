CB Panel: How Do You Feel About That Major The Last of Us Death?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about The Last of Us down below!

HBO’s apocalyptic smash hit television series, The Last of Us, based on the video game series by Naughty Dog and PlayStation, had its second episode, “Through the Valley,” yesterday, and it’s sparked a bit of controversy. While those who played The Last of Us Part 2 knew what would be happening this season, many who only watched the show were in for quite the surprise, as a major character has already bit the bullet. Be warned, as there are major spoilers for the show and game below, so if you have not seen the episode, do check it out, as it is fantastic.

If you’ve seen the episode, then you are well aware of the moment everyone has been talking about: Joel’s death at the hands of Abby. As revenge for killing her father, a Firefly nurse treating Ellie in the season finale, she shoots Joel in the knee before using a golf club and her fists to beat him into a pulp. Her groupmates watch in horror as she unleashes unkempt fury at Joel, made worse when Ellie arrives and is pinned down. With the now-broken golf club, Abby stabs Joel in the throat, killing him instantly, all while Ellie watches in horror as the person she never got to apologize to dies.

Gamers who played The Last of Us Part 2 knew the part was coming, as well as the response that would come from it. Joel’s surprise death was met with quite some controversy, as the character was well-loved by fans and felt like overkill. Many fans feel the same way who now know about Joel, played expertly by The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Pedro Pascal. However, the death serves as a catalyst for pushing the narrative and the characters within it, like Dina, Tommy, and especially Ellie, to places beyond what the show has done.

What did you think of Joel’s death in The Last of Us Season 2? How do you think they handled it? To those who saw the death for the first time, did you expect it to happen? For gamers, did you think it was going to happen this early? Let us know in the comments below!

