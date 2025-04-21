What Happens in The Last of Us Video Game After SPOILER’s Death

The Last of Us Season 2 just pulled off the most shocking moment from the video games… so naturally, fans are wondering what could possibly happen next? The Last of Us is easily one of the biggest franchises out there right now thanks to not only two incredibly successful video games, but a TV series that is arguably just as popular, if not even more. The relationship between Joel and Ellie is unlike anything else on television and unfortunately, this story takes advantage of the love viewers have for these two characters and exploits it in a major way in Season 2.

Spoilers for the latest episode of The Last of Us follow

Following in the footsteps of the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II, the second season of the TV show shocked audiences by killing off Joel in the second episode. This is pretty much exactly like the game as Abby lures Joel into an ambush and then tortures him before beating him to death with a golf club while Ellie watches helplessly. For those unfamiliar with the game, this likely comes as a massive surprise. Joel was the main character the first season and it was probably assumed we’d get another Joel and Ellie adventure… but that’s not really the case. However, some of you are probably going to be understandably in denial. Pedro Pascal is such a well-known actor, can they really just cut him out of the show this early? He’s arguably the biggest draw for The Last of Us TV series!

What Happens in The Last of Us Part 2 Video Game After Joel’s Death?

the last of us season 2

While we aren’t at liberty to spoil the TV show, The Last of Us Season 1 adapted the first game very faithfully. So far, there’s been a few changes to some events in Season 2, but we can likely expect the larger story to closely resemble the game. So, what happens in the game after that big inciting incident? Quite a lot! We aren’t going to give you the exact play by play of what comes next, but generally, you can expect Ellie to go on a big revenge quest. In the game, Dina and Ellie leave Jackson and follow Abby’s group to Seattle where they encounter an army known as the WLF which is at war with another faction made up of religious extremists.

The bulk of The Last of Us Part II takes place in the city of Seattle and Ellie has to contend with how she left things between her and Joel while also trying to avenge him with brutal violence. All violence has consequences, both for Ellie and Abby, and that is the central theme of the story. Despite Joel’s death being quite the shock, it is not the last big moment in the game. You’ll want to strap in for a pretty bumpy emotional ride, especially with confirmation of The Last of Us Season 3 already being in the works. It has been confirmed that the show will adapt the game over the course of multiple seasons, so you probably shouldn’t expect a full resolution in Season 2.

If you are bummed about Joel being gone, don’t worry, the trailers indicate that a big flashback sequence from the game that features him. You will see Joel again, it will just be with new context and he likely won’t have as much of a physical presence in Season 2, but his death casts a big shadow over this entire story.