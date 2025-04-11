Every Time The Last of Us Has Been Re-Released

No matter where you look right now, you’re sure to see one series just about everywhere: The Last of Us. The acclaimed post-apocalyptic narrative-driven franchise from PlayStation’s Naughty Dog has been touted as one of gaming’s best. Despite the series surviving and enduring over the years, it seems we see Joel and Ellie around a bit too much right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the original’s release in 2013, there have been nine titles, but only one new one, The Last of Us Part 2. With the show entering its second season this Sunday and a newly announced The Last of Us Complete available now, we’ve compiled all of the times The Last of Us series has been remastered, remade, and redone.

The Last of Us (2013)

Play video

Of course, you have to begin with the one that started it all. The Last of Us, released in June 2013, was a PlayStation 3 exclusive and a brand new IP from Naughty Dog, known for its Uncharted series. The game follows broken smuggler Joel as he escorts Ellie, a teenager with a world-saving secret, through an apocalyptic zombie-filled United States. Despite releasing the same year as Grand Theft Auto 5 and BioShock Infinite, it was critically acclaimed and lauded as one of the best titles of the decade for its narrative, performances, graphics, and soundtrack.

The Last of Us Remastered (2014)

A year after The Last of Us rocked the block, a remastered version of the title hit PlayStation 4 consoles in July 2014. This new edition, while being upgraded for the next generation of PlayStation, boasted new maps for the multiplayer mode, as well as a single-player story DLC called The Last of Us: Left Behind, which released prior to Remastered in February 2014. The expansion lets you play as Ellie during Joel’s injury, taking on enemies while reminiscing about her close friend Riley.

The Last of Us Part 2 (2020)

Despite being announced in 2016, the highly-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us, subtitled Part 2, was released in June 2020 on the PlayStation 4. The game mainly follows Ellie on her journey for revenge after a devastating event and keeps a majority of the elements the original had, just updated and fleshed out. We also got a second protagonist with Abby, a fearsome soldier with a tragic past whose path intertwines with Ellie. Even with some controversy behind it, The Last of Us Part 2 won numerous Game of the Year awards, especially for its story and performances.

The Last of Us Part 1 (2022)

With the rapid success of The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog decided to look back on the original and, for the PlayStation 5, remake the title. Now, with the subtitle Part 1 to match Part 2, the remake upgraded just about every aspect of the original, from graphics to gameplay, in order to match the quality of its sequel. However, there wasn’t anything new in terms of added content, outside of a remake of Left Behind, but it didn’t stop the admiration from critics and fans when it was released in September 2022.

HBO’s The Last of Us (2023)

As with many successful gaming franchises, a Hollywood adaptation seemed inevitable. While The Last of Us had a film in the works that was in development hell, it changed into a show helmed by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin for HBO. Starring The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Thrones‘s Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the nine-episode series took the world by storm when it came out weekly, starting in January 2023. It adapted the entire story of the first game, with the addition of fleshed-out content, mainly with characters Bill and Frank. The television series was nominated for several Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama, Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC Port (2023)

Play video

With the hype from HBO’s The Last of Us at a blistering high, a PC port from Iron Galaxy of The Last of Us Part 1 came out at the tail end of March 2023, weeks after the last episode. Marking the first time the series went outside of PlayStation consoles, it wasn’t received as well. Multiple gameplay glitches and performance issues overshadowed the impressive visual fidelity, with some calling it unplayable. Fixes were done later on, which helped improve its standing, but it still marked a low point for the title.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (2024)

Play video

Around four years after The Last of Us Part 2 came out, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on PlayStation 5 in January 2024. Unlike The Last of Us Remastered, Part 2 Remastered, whilst updating the graphics and DualSense integration, added several new elements, one of which was a new game mode called No Return. The roguelike expansion lets players choose any character they want and challenges them to make it through various stages without dying, or risk returning to the beginning. It also came with Lost Levels, which showcased scrapped levels not included in the original release.

The Last of Us Part 2 PC Port (2025)

Play video

Announced at the Game Awards 2024, a PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 launched at the start of April 2025, just a week ago. The game, done by both Iron Galaxy and Nixxes Software, concluded the entire series (so far) to PC, now with better graphics and performance. In terms of reception, it was a bit higher than Part 1’s launch state, but it still suffered from multiple optimization issues and bugs. There is no word on if any of the issues will be addressed.

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 (2025)

Two years after the first season, The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to air its first episode next week on April 13th. The show, with seven episodes, plans to adapt the first half of Part 2, saving the rest of the story for the just-announced third season. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie, respectively, with new additions being Dopesick‘s Kaityln Dever as Abby, Alien: Romulus‘ Isabela Merced as Dina, and Beef‘s Young Mazino as Jesse. Currently, the show boasts a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, 2% lower than the first season. Still, it’s likely to be just as big as it was in 2023, perhaps even more so.

The Last of Us Complete (2025)

Play video

Finally, and most recently, a collection of both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2, under the name The Last of Us Complete, was announced and is available to download now on PlayStation 5. The $110 bundle is currently only digital but will have a physical collector’s edition in July for those interested. Now, those who haven’t played (or watched) any of the previously listed versions can experience the full story of The Last of Us, at least until a possible Part 3 comes out.