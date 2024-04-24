Dora the Explorer Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Can you say "second season?" Paramount+ announced today that it has renewed Dora — Nickelodeon Animation's reboot of the Nick Jr. preschool series Dora the Explorer — for season 2. The CG-animated preschool series premiered with its 26-episode first season earlier this month on Paramount+, following the theatrical short film Dora and the Fantastical Creatures (Dora y las Criaturas Fantásticas) that played before screenings of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in September.

"Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we're thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

Added Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, "Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures. We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

Dora follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence) as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner). Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, voices Dora's mother, Mami.

The series also features the voice of Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, as Dora's mother, Mami; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio's Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Quiñones as The Fiesta Trio's Armadillo. First season guest stars included Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life) as Ale the Alebrije.

Nickelodeon Animation produces the new series from Dora the Explorer co-creators Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Dora season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+, along with all episodes of the original Dora the Explorer.