NCIS: Los Angeles, the long-running CBS drama, has run its course and its current season will be its last. Deadline reports that the series' last episode will air on May 14, marking the 322nd episode of the TV show when it does air. A spinoff of the flagship NCIS marks one of the longest running CBS primetime TV shows, but its sudden end may be more a cost result than one of popularity. Since the beginning the series has starred LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, likely meaning that they've been pulling in big payments every season, and perhaps making a potential 15th season a little too expensive.

The trade reports that the cast and crew of the show were told today about its conclusion, and that it was naturally a big surprise to many. NCIS: Los Angeles just wrapped up a three-part crossover with the other two shows in the NCIS franchise, taking part in an expansive storyline with the flagship NCIS and the other spinoff series NCIS: Hawai'i.

Series star LL Cool J has commented on the show's sudden ending in a new post on Instagram, posting a photo of the combined casts of the three NCIS shows and captioning it: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!! Thank you to all our millions of fans around the world!! Some of our best ratings in years. After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!! I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with @cbstv. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with @rockthebells!! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!!!"

"I want to thank both the network and studio for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode," NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances – thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."