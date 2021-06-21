Central Park Star Is "Begging" for a Bob's Burgers Crossover

✖

Whether it be The Flinstones and The Jetsons or The Simpsons and The Critic, animated series have a long tradition of doing crossover events, so when it comes to a series that Central Park star and co-creator Josh Gad would like to collide with, Gad expressed his excitement at a Bob's Burgers or possibly Rick and Morty crossover. Of all the series Central Park could intersect with, a Bob's Burgers event would seem the most likely, as both shows were co-created by Loren Bouchard. Season 2 of Central Park debuts on Apple TV+ on June 25th and has already been renewed for a third season.

"I'd love for a Bob's crossover, I keep begging Loren. It would be such a thrill," Gad confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I'd love to see the Central Park characters pop up in Rick and Morty. But, then again, I'd love to see anything pop up in Rick and Morty. But I'm also equally happy to continue to tell stories in our little park with these incredible characters who I couldn't love anymore."

Much like The Simpsons' Springfield, the actual location of the events of Bob's Burgers is never explicitly confirmed, though many fan theories claim the series is set in New Jersey. In this case, the characters from each series are relatively close to one another, with Gad noting a crossover would be an "opportunistic" event.

Additionally, this wouldn't be the first crossover for Bob's Burgers, as the Season 4 premiere of Archer replicated the characters of Bob's Burgers, due to H. Jon Benjamin voicing the titular characters of each series, along with both sharing other ancillary actors.

In Season 2 of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

Season 2 of Central Park debuts on Apple TV+ on June 25th and has already been renewed for a third season.

Would you like to see a crossover between the two series? Let us know in the comments below!