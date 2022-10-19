Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Bringing She-Hulk Back for Daredevil: Born Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was able to become as popular as it is largely because of its dedication to interconnected storytelling and ensemble casts. A character could debut in one film to show up in another some years later with seamless filmmaking between the two properties. Recently, Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, leading fans around the world to hope Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) returns the favor when Daredevil: Born Again releases in 2024.

Marvel's had Cox out on a post-She-Hulk press tour this week, with the actor being asked time and time again if the gamma-infused Avenger could appear in his series. While the Man Without Fear doesn't know what Born Again will entail, he'd love to star alongside Maslany once again.

"I just love the idea that you or her or anyone thinks that I have casting abilities. Listen, I could not be more enthused by that idea. I really hope that it happens," Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm also very sheepish about talking about any casting or any characters, because I don't want to say something that then becomes a news story and kind of influences the writers in a way. I like to let them do their job, and I'll do mine."

With that pressure out of the way, Cox went on to reveal he had a blast working with Maslany and would welcome her on the set of Daredevil with open arms.

"But I had such fun working with [Tatiana]. I happen to think she's one of the great actors of our generation," the actor continued. "So that, in and of itself, as well as being a lovely person, it was just such a thrill and a joy to work with her. So I would absolutely love that, but who knows? We'll have to see. We've got 18 episodes for it to happen, so maybe."

