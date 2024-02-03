Charmed: Alyssa Milano Responds to Claims She Had Shannon Doherty Fired

Charmed is one of the most beloved series from The WB's late 1990s/early 2000s era, but fans of the supernatural drama know things weren't always smooth sailing behind the scenes. The series originally starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty as three sisters who discover they're witches. After Doherty's Prue Halliwell was killed off the show, she was replaced by Rose McGowan. Recently, Combs appeared on Doherty's Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast, and said it was Milano who got Doherty fired. This weekend, Milano did a panel at MegaCon in Orlando and addressed the firing claims, but she did not deny them.

"I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this, and I will just say that I'm sad," Milano told the audience (via Deadline). "I don't think it's really that I'm sad for me or my life or how it does or does not affect my life."

"I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening," she continued. "I'm sad that people can't move past it. I'm sad that we all can't just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us. I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma, and that's not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma."

"I've worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people," she continued.

Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty's Discuss Charmed Firing:

"'We didn't mean to, but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Combs recalls Jonathan Levin saying at the time (via TVLine). "'We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us or a hostile workplace environment.'"

"I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set," Doherty added. "I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

"I wish I had been older and wiser, because I definitely would have sued, and I would have been honest about the situation," Doherty continued. "The rumors followed me regardless. The rumors were there and I wasn't getting paid. It makes you look crazy when you leave a hit show only after three seasons.

What do you think about the latest updates about the infamous Charmed feud? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!