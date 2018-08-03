‘Charmed’ Cast Says The CW Reboot is Not a “Rip-Off”

From the moment The CW announced its reboot of the hit 1990s series Charmed, the new series was met a lot of buzz — and not all of it positive. For as many people who expressed excitement about the series there were just as many detractors and now, the actors bringing the new Charmed Ones to life this fall are asking viewers to give them a chance.

Stars of the upcoming series Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffry, and Madeleine Mantock spoke with US Weekly at San Diego Comic Con last month and they expressed that they really want people who have doubts about the upcoming Charmed or are concerned it’s a copy of the original understand that the upcoming series is very different from the original.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock said. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

To call the Charmed reboot might be the most accurate description at this point. Like the original series, the upcoming series follows the story of three sisters who discover that they are powerful witches — the Charmed Ones — following the death of their mother. However, while the new series and the original have similar premises, there are some notable differences as well. The new series sees the three sisters coming together for the first time as one of the girls didn’t grow up with the other two. The first teaser for the new series also hinted at the sisters having slightly different powers.

However, even with the differences not everyone has been convinced to give the show a chance, among them being original star Holly Marie Combs. Combs, who played middle sister Piper Halliwell, has been a very vocal critic of the reboot. Among other comments, she’s taken issue with the show’s very premise, saying that she sees the new show as saying that “The original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”

While the new cast is aware of the negativity, they’re choosing to ignore it and hope to win over some of the show’s detractors.

“Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is,” Mantock said. “And there are lots of people who are really excited for it. So, I’ve got my ears open to them and I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it as well because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Charmed premiers on The CW Sunday, October 14 and 9/8c following Supergirl.