Ser’Darius Blain Joins Charmed Reboot In Co-Lead Role

The Charmed reboot just added a co-lead to the cast, and fans of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will be pretty happy about it.

Jumanji actor Ser’Darius Blain just joined the cast of the CW reboot and will be playing the role of Galvin. Galvin is described as “the ideal boyfriend, funny, mellow, in touch with his emotions, totally on board to follow his lady across the country for her dream job. An aspiring filmmaker who has yet to catch the break he’s sure is just around the corner.”

The description doesn’t mention who he will be attached to, but the co-lead status does suggest he will be involved with the various storylines quite a bit. In the original series, two of the sister’s boyfriends turned out to be players in the overarching supernatural storyline. Piper’s boyfriend was Leo, who ended up becoming a Whitelighter, and Phoebe’s boyfriend Cole was actually half human and half demon, who’s demon name was Belthazor.

Now, the reboot features all new sisters named Macy, Mel, and Madison, though they will likely at least share a few similarities to the originals. It isn’t known if Galvin will fulfill either of the aforementioned roles, as the show could go a completely different way. Still, Cole also had an outward appearance of being what any woman would covet, so there’s always a chance Galvin could also hide a supernatural past.

As for the rest of the show, CW describes it as “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are also listed as executive producers on the project.

It isn’t known when the show will hit screens but expect it to make its debut later this year.

