First Teaser for ‘Charmed’ Reboot Released

The CW has released the first official look at their upcoming Charmed reboot! You can check out the teaser above!

The teaser, which was released as part of The CW‘s Upfronts presentation, gives fans an idea of what to expect for the rebooted series, which will follow three sisters – Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Mel (Melonie Diaz) – who discover that they are witches.

The series, which already has earned a full season order at the network, has been met with some blowback from fans of the original series. But as The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained earlier today, there’s more than enough of a reason to look forward to the reboot.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” Pedowitz said during a call to reporters earlier this morning. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

You can view the official description for the series below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

Charmed will debut this fall on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of Supergirl.