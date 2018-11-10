‘Charmed’: “Kappa Spirit” Photos & Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and the official synopsis for “Kappa Spirit”, the sixth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

The episode, which is set to air on November 18th, will see the Charmed Ones continue to deal with challenges within their personal lives. While each episode thus far has touched on the difficult balance between their magical lives and their “normal” lives, the synopsis for the episode hints that the personal will take center stage — especially for Macy, who is given a cryptic message about her past. You can check out the photos and the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7663]

IT’S NOT ALL IN THE PAST — With Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) trying to make up with Lucy (guest star Natalie Hall), she realizes that there is a new Kappa member she isn’t familiar with and enlists Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) help to find out what is going on. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is concerned about what she saw on Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) and invites herself to his birthday party to investigate. Meanwhile, Macy is told a cryptic message about her past that she decides to share with her sisters, but her sisters have a secret from her. Rupert Evans also stars. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Emmylou Diaz.

Whatever the secret being kept from Macy, odds are magic may well be involved. If so, it presents the show another opportunity to delve into magic from non-European traditions even more. In this week’s “Exorcise Your Demons”, the Charmed ones used a spell drawing on the Afro-Cuban tradition of Santeria to banish the Harbinger, making good on executive producer Amy Rardin’s comments earlier this year that the show would be influenced by Latinx magical traditions.

“We have a real Latinx witch in our writer’s room,” Rardin said at Paley Fall TV Preview in September. “Every culture has their own witchcraft traditions, and we really wanted to explore not just from a Salem witchcraft but all kinds of different witchcraft that happens all around the world.”

With Latinx-inspired magic making its debut on Charmed, it will be interesting to see when and how it appears again, especially as the show continues to dig into current events and issues.

“[Charmed will] organically show the women handling current issues, without lecturing the audience,” O’Toole said. “Even before the election, we always wanted to explore that link between strong women and witchcraft.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Kappa Spirit” will air November 18th.