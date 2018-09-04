Check out Our Exclusive First Look at 3 New ‘Deadly Class’ Teasers

SYFY has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at three new teasers for Deadly Class, their next big comics adaptations.

You can check them out above and below.

The project, from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War) is perfect for TV, and these short clips give a good sense of why.

Over the course of the three clips, you get a pretty good look at moments of philosophy, character, and bone-crunching action.

Deadly Class was ordered to series in April after Syfy ordered a pilot of the show earlier last year. The show is set to be executive produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The comic was adapted for television by comic creator Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott (Bionic Woman).

The show will be an adaptation of Remender’s comic for Image Comics. The series follows Marcus Lopez as he goes from being homeless to his enrollment in a school of assassins. The academy — which is made up of children of various mob bosses and mass murderers — is led by a character named Master Lin.

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” Joe said in a previous first look video. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away. That’s why we’re standing here working on the show.”

“Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real,” Remender added.

“There’s a mix of a lot of different sensibilities spanning everything from our more intense action work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to like some of our more absurdist sensibilities,” Anthony continued.

The Deadly Class television series will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

“We’re committed to developing graphic novels for Syfy and have found a rich, compelling, truly unique world in Deadly Class,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement when the series was picked up. “Our producing partners expertly combined high school angst, 80s nostalgia and comic flair into a beautifully realized, visually arresting pilot that truly brings Rick and Wes’ acclaimed comic series to life.”

Deadly Class is set to premiere in 2019.