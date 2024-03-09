Original Chicago Med Star Returning to Direct for Season 9

A fan-favorite Chicago Med star is coming back for Season 9, but this time he won't be in front of the camera. Deadline reports that Brian Tee will be coming back for Season 9 of Chicago Med to direct the season's eleventh episode. That episode is set to film later this month. Tee's return for Season 9 will mark his second time directing on the series as he previously directed Season 8's seventeenth episode, "Know When to Hold and When to Fold". No details about his upcoming episode have been revealed.

Tee played Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med for 8 seasons, making him one of the original actors for the medical drama. He appeared in 131 episodes of the series. His final episode was Season 8's ninth episode, "Could Be the Start of Something New".

"The career path is such an uphill journey of dreams and I've been fortunate enough to climb a few mountains," Tee said. "But no matter who far I may go, it's always so special to be able to go back home and feel grounded in your own backyard. The Chicago Med set is my home away from home… I've met the best and dearest on this show and it fills my heart to be able to go back and see them all again. IN this business, projects come and go, but it's the relationships you make that continue. I'm extremely fortunate to have made some great ones at Wolf, NBC, and of course, Chicago Med."

Tee Was Recently Cast in Reacher Season 3

In addition to his return to Chicago Med, it was recently announced that Tee is joining the cast of Reacher for the Prime Video series' third season. Tee is set to play Quinn, "a character known for his daunting physical presence and past as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. Reacher had previously investigated Quinn a decade ago for his involvement in selling military secrets to foreign adversaries."

Tee joins Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart as newly added members of the Season 3 cast as well as the previously announced Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy. Reacher Season 3 is currently in production.

The upcoming season is set to be based on the novel Persuader, which the official Jack Reacher website describes, "A cop is dead, and Reacher pulled the trigger. When Jack Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. Never apologize. Never explain. Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. But he has a burning desire for justice."

Chicago Med is set to return on March 20th on NBC.

