‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Has Another Bizarre ‘Riverdale’ Cameo in Season 2

The sophomore season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted this weekend, as the Archie Comics adaptation took things to a whole new level. In the process, the new batch of episodes had yet another – and arguably, a much weirder – connection to Riverdale.

Spoilers for episode four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s second season, “Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus’ House of Horrors”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the title suggests, the fourth episode of the season was centered around Dr. Cerberus’ coffee shop/bookstore, as a mysterious old woman entered and claimed to be a tarot card reader. Over the course of the episode, various members of the show’s ensemble proceeded to have their cards read by the woman, in hopes that their fortune would answer their particular problems.

For Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), the newest problem involved whether or not to attend a prestigious art summer camp out of Greendale. Harvey’s fortune then led to a dream sequence of sorts, in which he arrived at the camp and met his roommate, Howard (Nikolai Witschl). Harvey soon learned that Howard’s art was influenced by the demons that haunted him, which quickly began to consume Harvey as well.

Weirdly enough, Howard was portrayed by a familiar face in the Archieverse, as Witschl has played Dr. Curdle Jr. on several episodes of Riverdale. So yeah, Harvey’s temporary roommate happens to look a lot like the medical examiner who has helped Betty Cooper several times in Season 2 and 3.

Sabrina already had a bizarre connection to Riverdale in its first season, when Ben Button (Moses Thiessen) was a food delivery person who was eaten by Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez), despite being killed off of Riverdale several weeks prior.

“It seemed like it was pretty final, but yet there he is in Greendale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Ben’s Riverdale demise at the time. “But in Greendale, everyone pops up — the dead don’t stay dead long in Greendale.”

But it’s safe to say that this cameo – or at least, shared actor – is even weirder. But granted, Harvey’s whole nightmare sequence ended up being caused by Madam Satan, so who knows what bearing it has on the worlds of the shows itself.

Either way, the connective tissue between Riverdale and its sister show is continuing to go in some interesting places, despite no plans for an actual crossover between the two.

“I really want that to happen.” Riverdale star KJ Apa revealed during a panel appearance last year. “I mean, as far as I know now, I don’t think it is going to happen. But, just because they’ve got the supernatural aspect to it and we don’t really have that. But it would be sick.”

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix. Riverdale will return with new episodes on Wednesday, April 17th, at 8/7c on The CW.