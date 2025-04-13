Harry Potter Fans Think Snape Casting Leak May Be Wrong

Harry Potter fans think the recent Professor Snape HBO TV show casting leak may be wrong. According to previous reporting, Paapa Essiedu is set to play Severus Snape in HBO’s TV adaptation of the mega popular J.K. Rowling book series. So far, HBO has not officially announced a single casting, but there’s been reports about who it is interested in, and in some cases, who it has tapped for various roles. The most prominent character leaked so far though is no doubt Professor Snape. That said, some fans are dubious of the casting leak.

Over on Reddit, one post astutely points out that Essiedu has signed on for All My Sons in the West End, an upcoming play. How does this relate to the Harry Potter HBO TV show? Well, the Harry Potter HBO TV show is expected to begin filming this summer. Meanwhile, All My Sons in the West End is poised to run from November 14, 2025 to February 7, 2026. The implication obviously being the filming of the show will overlap with the performance of the play, which would, or at least could, be a problem.

As some Harry Potter fans have pointed out though, Snape doesn’t have a ton of scenes, especially in the first book. To this end, it is reasonable to think the Snape scenes could be completed before this All My Sons in the West End commitment begins. Further, it’s also reasonable to assume both commitments could be balanced for this very reason. That said, it is an interesting observation, and could be a sign that the casting report was either never accurate or did not materialize.

“HBO never officially announced him as Snape so it’s certainly possible that leak was inaccurate or someone changed their mind,” reads the top comment on the Reddit post. “Supposedly there were issues with the contracts for some adult roles. If he is indeed Snape his character isn’t in every single scene. Outside the golden trio most roles won’t need to be there the entire time of filming.”

Of course, take all of this speculation for what it is, complete and utter speculation. We should find out if there is anything to it in the next couple of months, but until then it seems safe to assume Paapa Essiedu is stepping into the role of the iconic and beloved character.

