‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ First Look Photos Released

There are only a couple of months left before The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finally arrives on Netflix, and the new series has remained shrouded in secrecy. That is, until today, when the streaming service unveiled the show’s first official photos.

The two images made their debut on EW, and they highlight series star Keirnan Shipka in the titular role, as well as the dark and twisted tone that the show will take on.

In the first photo, which you can see below, Sabrina takes a stroll through the woods. It’s not exactly clear what she’s up to, but it looks as though she’s holding a broom her right hand, so odds are she’s exploring her magical side.

The second of the two images gets even darker, as Sabrina takes part in a dangerous ceremony deep in the heart of the forest.

As you can see, Shipka’s Sabrina is knelt down in the middle of a gathering of witches, with a mysterious and important-looking man holding her hand. Along with several other witches, and a guy in a terrifying rabbit mask, Sabrina is being watched by her two aunts, Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto).

Just as The CW did with Archie Comics on its hit series Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina looks to be a much darker, more intense take on the source material. The story of the series will take after the comic of the same name, which was written by Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa, who will also serve as the project’s showrunner for Netflix.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com of the series earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

Chilling Adventures will follow Sabrina as she navigates her life as a young witch. In addition to Shipka, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Ricard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

Are you excited for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to arrive on Netflix later this year? What are you hoping to see from the series? Let us know in the comments!

The entire first season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will begin streaming on Netflix on October 26.