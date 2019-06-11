Disney Announces Chip ‘n’ Dale Reboot for Disney+ Streaming Service

The beloved Rescue Ranger chipmunks are returning to the small screen, but this time, they’re getting the streaming service treatment. Chip ‘n’ Dale are back for a brand new TV series on the upcoming Disney+ service, releasing some time after the program’s launch at the end of 2019. Disney announced the new Chip ‘n’ Dale series on Tuesday morning, along with a first look at the project, teasing a completely different animation style than fans are used to with the characters.

Chip ‘n’ Dale is utilizing a more modern style this time around, similar to shows like Teen Titans GO!, Steven Universe, and Big City Greens. The new series is currently in production and will release as a Disney+ original.

You can check out the first look at Disney’s new Chip ‘n’ Dale series in the photo below.

The series is developed by Disney’s London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris. Xilam will fully produce Chip ‘n’ Dale and the first installment will consist of 39 seven-minute episodes. Jean Cayrol is directing the series with Marc du Pontavice producing.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

“This is a hugely busy and exciting year and there’s no better time to be working in animation, which continues to be at the heart of what we do at Disney,” added Orion Ross, VP of animation, digital, and acquisitions for Disney Europe & Africa. “We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles.”

Disney+ launches on November 12th of this year, though Chip ‘n’ Dale doesn’t yet have a release date.