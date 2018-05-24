Chris Hardwick Remembers His Fall On The Red Nose Day Special

Chris Hardwick, returning host of NBC’s annual Red Nose Day Special, says he’ll do his best not to take a tumble during tonight’s live broadcast.

The comedian and Talking Dead host slipped and fell in the earliest moments of last year’s live special, his first time hosting the charity event that aims to end child poverty and raise awareness and funds for children in need worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is why I love live television so much,” Hardwick said of the slip in the May 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hardwick’s tumble and subsequent flawless recovery can be seen in the clip above.

“I already fell,” a laughing and smiling Hardwick says in the clip.

“It’s a great fall, dude,” host Jimmy Fallon said. “I thought you were a pro. Dude, it’s so good, but you really went right into it. And you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s right, that’s the way to start off.’”

Filmed outside New York City’s iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the special was subjected to rain, resulting in Hardwick’s slip.

“They had this glossy material that looked great on television, but it was essentially a slip and slide,” Hardwick said. “So all day long, people were falling on their ass and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ And as soon as they were like, ‘three, two, one, go,’ I was like, ‘hello!’ And my feet were up in the air.”

“I argued with people on Twitter who were like, ‘Nice pratt fall, bro!’” Hardwick said. “I’m like, ‘It was a real fall!’”

It’s #RedNoseDay ! We’ll be live tonight at 10/9c with tons of fancy celebrity types reminding you to put your #NosesOn and help children in need. I will do my best to stay upright for this year’s broadcast, but it’s live tv so who knows? pic.twitter.com/iudrU34U4X — ʞɔiwbɿɒH ꙅiɿʜƆ (@hardwick) May 24, 2018

“We’ll be live tonight at 10/9c with tons of fancy celebrity types reminding you to put your #NosesOn and help children in need,” Hardwick wrote in a tweet published Thursday. “I will do my best to stay upright for this year’s broadcast, but it’s live tv so who knows?”

In the first three years since its 2015 launch, Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million in funds impacting more than 8.3 million children in America and around the globe, according to a statement released by the organization.

Donations contributed to the organization have helped fund numerous programs to ensure the safety, health and education of children, with more than 32 million meals provided for hungry American children.

The organization has also provided essential medical services for more than 6.7 million children, educational support for more than 850,000 children, and care for more than 60,000 homeless children and young people.

Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Jack Black, Kelly Clarkson, Marlon Wayans, Tony Hale, Ellie Kemper, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Sean Hayes, Sasheer Zamata, and Ed Sheeran.

Donations can be made through the official Red Nose Day website.

The Red Nose Day Special airs live tonight at 10/9c on NBC.