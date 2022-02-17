Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List Premiere Date Announced by Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt’s return to episodic television comes in the upcoming Prime Video action-thriller series The Terminal List. The show is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr and features The Tomorrow War and Jurassic World star as a Navy SEAL named James Reece, whose team is ambushed during a covert mission. When Reece returns home he begins to wrestle with mixed emotions and memories of the events, leading to the discovery of dark forces working against him in the shadows. Prime Video has officially announced that The Terminal List will make all eight episodes available to subscribers on July 1st.

Amazon gave The Terminal List a straight-to-series order back in May 2020. It marks Pratt’s first television role since his time as Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, where he starred for seven seasons. His most recent work has come on the big and small screens, with roles in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, the Jurassic World franchise as Owen Grady, and Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War as James Daniel “Dan” Forester Jr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the Prime Video series reads, “Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

Joining Pratt in the cast for The Terminal List are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Are you excited to see Chris Pratt star in The Terminal List when it debuts on July 1st? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!