Chucky Reacts to Ed Sheeran's Halloween Costume

Chucky says Ed Sheeran is a "wannabe" after the pop megastar dressed up as a haunted Good Guys doll for Halloween. Responding to a photo posted to social media, the official Chucky account had a bit of a laugh at Sheeran's expense. This has, of course, been an interesting year for Halloween costumes, since the Screen Actors Guild gave guidance to striking workers that they should not dress as characters from struck shows and movies, but that hasn't stopped some pretty creative stuff from coming up -- either from actors doing things a little weirder than usual, or from non-SAG folks embracing their chance to be the coolest version of Chucky or Batman.

It does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity not to have the Good Guys doll box, considering the popularity of Barbie-in-a-box costumes you could see on the streets this Halloween. But Chucky isn't exactly in new-in-box condition, so we'll let it go.

You can see the tweet below.

What is Chucky About?

In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. After having escaped their new Catholic school, can "Jevon" keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation's capitol?

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy," Child's Play and Chucky creator Don Mancini said when announcing season 3. "Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy."

Keep an eye on ComicBook.com for more details on the next season of Chucky. You can stream the first two seasons now on Peacock.