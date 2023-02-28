Citadel Trailer Teaser Released by Prime Video

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for its new action-spy thriller Citadel. The series boasts an impressive cast and crew, including the likes of the Russo Brothers, Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Citadel is the latest series to join Prime Video's original slate of programming, which features The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Jack Ryan, as well as newcomers like Daisy Jones & The Six. Madden and Chopra Jonas play two Citadel agents who don't remember their previous lives, and are called back into service to stop a new world order from rising.

The short 14-second trailer for Citadel has a Stanley Tucci voiceover stating, "Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel." Prime Video then reveals the official trailer for Citadel will drop a day later on Wednesday, March 1st. Viewers also get quick glimpses of the action and intrigue Citadel has in store, along with looks at Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Everything you know is a lie. pic.twitter.com/Px0PSuc0QY — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) February 28, 2023

What Is Citadel About?

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Headline Citadel Cast

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel stars Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

The series premieres Friday, April 28th on Prime Video.