City on a Hill's time on Showtime is officially done. On Thursday, the premium cable outlet confirmed that the drama series has been cancelled after three seasons. According to reports, the decision behind the cancellation was quietly made "some time ago." The series starred Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Tremors) and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Underground), and remained a hit across its three-season run on the network. This news comes the same day as it was announced that Hodge will star in and executive produce Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson's Alex Cross novels.

"City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," a statement from Showtime reads. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

What is City on a Hill about?

City on a Hill centers on the unlikely partnership between a veteran FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and an up-and-coming city prosecutor (Aldis Hodge) who work together to clean up corruption in Boston. The series also stars Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro and Lauren E. Banks.

The series is created by Chuck MacLean and was executive produced by showrunner Tom Fantana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson executive producing along with Todd, Zamacona, Bacon and Hodge.

"It definitely has surprised me," Bacon said of the show in a previous interview with Collider. "With television, sometimes the writers have a really, really clear idea over multiple seasons where something is going to go, but even when they do, things happen that affect the tone and the direction of the story. We've talked a lot about the Black Lives Matter movement, and certainly that had an impact on the writers and on the way that this story was told this year. What really drew me, and what generally is my first foot in the door, is character. I got the pilot and the first thing that you see is this long monologue of this guy going off, just full of really interesting language and history, and piles and piles of bullshit. I was like, "That's a really interesting guy to play." I was coming off of a string of really underspoken, strong, silent types, which is fun to play, in its own way, to really just figure out how you're gonna develop a performance without words. So, to be able to switch it up a bit and do a guy that just can't shut up is something that I was really drawn to."