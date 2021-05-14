Clueless Reboot Not Moving Forward At Peacock

✖

Those who were excited to see the Clueless reboot on Peacock are going to be disappointed with the latest news, as a new report from THR says that after nine months of work Peacock has decided to cease development on the project. No direct reason was revealed for the parting of ways, though the project was given the green light from Peacock in August, which was before Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner started their oversight of the streaming service. Sources say that they recently reviewed multiple scripts in development for Peacock and passed on several of them, including the Clueless reboot, but again, no reason was given as to why.

Sources also say that the project remains a valuable one for CBS Studios, who are producing the project, and evidently, they are trying to redevelop the project. The Clueless reboot was in the works for about a year before landing at Peacock, with a script written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

The description for the series says Clueless is "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

No word on whether any of the original cast was going to be involved with the Peacock version, and who knows, perhaps the shift to a different network or service will allow for some of the original cast to make an appearance. It remains to be seen, but not going to lie, at least hopeful for a cameo or two. As we've seen with the Saved by the Bell reboot, you can acknowledge the original cast while still keeping the focus on the new cast and come out with a compelling final product.

This isn't the first time the original film has been turned into a series, as a Clueless series ran from 1996 to 1999 with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher and the original Dionne Stacey Dash back in her old role. The original film has become a cult classic since it debuted in 1995, featuring Dash, Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

