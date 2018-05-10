‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 2

The ambitious return to the Karate Kid saga, Cobra Kai, debuted earlier this year on YouTube Red and became a huge hit. The response to the series was so positive that a second season was announced with the video above. Season 2 is set to debut on YouTube Red in 2019.

In the first season of the series, “The arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley. Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of ‘karate kids’ in Cobra Kai, a YouTube Red Original Series.”

Macchio went on to star in two sequels to the original film, but this series marked the first time Zabka has appeared in the franchise since the first sequel in 1986.

This series introduced audiences to the new protagonist Miguel, played by Xolo Maridueña, who recently shared with ComicBook.com what made this series so unique.

“While Cobra Kai does have the same nuances that the Karate Kid had, it’s a very new story that brings everything that you loved about the original movie without being a rehash,” Maridueña said. “In many ways, I think there are a good chunk of people who can relate to the Johnny storyline as much as they can with Daniel San’s. I love that Cobra Kai is the flip side.”

After Macchio departed the original trilogy, 1994’s The Next Karate Kid brought back Pat Morita as his iconic mentor who focused his attention on a new pupil, portrayed by Hilary Swank. In 2010, the series got a reboot with Jackie Chan taking on the iconic role established by Morita, with Jaden Smith being his new student.

The reboot was a financial and critical success, though the franchise has been dormant until Cobra Kai.

Check out the new season in 2019. The first season is available now on YouTube Red.

