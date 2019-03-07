‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Trailer Released

YouTube has released the first Cobra Kai season 2 trailer – which you can watch above!

If you want to know more details about Cobra Kai season 2, check out the official press release from YouTube, below:

YouTube today debuted the highly anticipated teaser trailer for SEASON 2 of the critically-acclaimed YouTube Original series COBRA KAI, premiering on YouTube Premium April 24, 2019.

Season 2 brings fans back into the action with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) after the shocking Season 1 cliffhanger featuring the return of John Kreese (Martin Kove). When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai‘s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.

What was once a personal feud between Daniel and Johnny escalates beyond their differences to engulf their students, who as teenagers, are already challenged to figure out who they are and who they want to be. Which path will they follow – Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do?

The response to season 1 of the show was enough of a success for YouTube Red that it renewed the series for a sophomore run. It was an interesting experiment for YouTube’s original series service, but the Karate Kid nostalgia, spun in a funny and winking way, gave Cobra Kai a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and over 55 million views for its premiere. It also generated a big buzz as the sixth most searched show on Google.

In season 1, “The arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley. Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of ‘karate kids’ in Cobra Kai, a YouTube Red Original Series.”

Cobra Kai season 2 premieres in full on April 24th.