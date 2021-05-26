Cobra Kai Season 4 Official Logo Released By Netflix

✖

Last month brought the official word from the stars of Cobra Kai that production on the fourth season had officially wrapped up. Though no premiere date is in sight just yet, the first logo for the new season has been revealed on the official Cobra Kai social media accounts, featuring a Roman numeral IV behind the series logo. Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos previously confirmed that Cobra Kai and other hit shows like The Witcher and You, won't be released until the end of 2021 despite initially being set to arrive earlier in the year. Like so many other shows, Cobra Kai was partially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Kove, series star who reprised his role from the original The Karate Kid movies, was quick to post the new key art/logo online. Kove was also the first to confirm that production on the fourth season had wrapped up at the end of April, concluding just two months after it began. "Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped!" Kove wrote earlier this month. "What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard!"

Details about the new batch of episodes aren't yet public but series executive producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz previously told ComicBook.com that unity between Johnny and Daniel in season four will be a major focus of the action.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz said. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during season four."

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix.