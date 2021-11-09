Cobra Kai Season 4 Reveals First Look At Johnny’s Karate Kid Crane Kick

Cobra Kai will be returning for Season 4 and there’s (once again) a lot for fans of the Karate Kid franchise to be excited about. A new gallery of first-look photos for Cobra Kai Season 4 have been released, and there’s certainly one that stands out from the rest: Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) attempting the infamous Crane Kick that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) laid on him, in order to win the All-Valley Karate Championships, in the first Karate Kid movie (1984). Not surprisingly, even members of the Cobra Kai cast featured in the shot can’t help but hide their smiles.

With new alliances, new students, and new conflicts, the All-Valley is anyone’s game. pic.twitter.com/ZlSOgr21bX — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) November 9, 2021

“Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet,” Cobra Kai writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told PEOPLE. “With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it’s anyone’s game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!”

Cobra Kai Season 4 will pick up from season 3’s ending, which finally made Johnny and Danny unite against John Kreese, the former Cobra Kai dojo master that taught Johnny all the wrong ways to be. Season 4 will also give Kreese an alliance of his own: with his old Vietnam buddy and Cobra Kai co-owner Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who hasn’t been seen since The Karate Kid III (1989). The new photos also include a look at the sort of machinations Kreese and Silver will be up to.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe,” Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said in an earlier interview. “That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.”‘

Finally, the new photos include looks at the young cast of Cobra Kai – Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) – training under their two new sensei in the Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang dojo – as well as what fierce competition Cobra Kai will have going into the All-Valley Tournaments.

Cobra Kai Season 4 will start streaming on Netflix on New Year’s Eve (December 31st).