Cobra Kai Final Episodes Release Date Revealed (And Fans Are Not Ready)

Netflix’s release date for Cobra Kai’s final episodes has been revealed, and it is Wednesday, February 13, 2025. That’s two days earlier than the previously-reported release date of Friday, February 15th; Netflix will put out all five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 – Part 3 on that date, bringing the show to an official end.

Cobra Kai Season 6 – Part 2 saw the kids of Miyagi-do travel to the international karate tournament called Sekai Taikai. Once there, the Miyagi squad – led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) – discovered that John Kreese (Martin Kove) has transformed a Japanese dojo into a new Cobra Kai, and is looking for payback – luring Tory Nichols (Peyton List) to their side of the fight.

The Sekai Taikai tournament broke down into an all-out riot after Cobra Kai captain Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) gets into it with Robby LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), sparking all sorts of duels between the kids and adults. At the culmination of that brawl, it was revealed that original Cobra Kai owner Terry Silver was out of jail and pulling strings; Johnny saved Kreese from Silver, but the entire brawl went too far when Kwon ends up getting killed by accident, while trying to kill Axel (Patrick Luwis). The whole martial arts world was watching the tournament break down into violence – and still watching as Kwon lost his life.

Now Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will have to deal with the impact of Kwon’s death, and the impact of having the entire world see it happen. What the outcome of that will be is anyone’s guess – but we only know that the Cobra Kai finale Episode will be called “Ex Dgenerate,” a callback to the series premiere title, “Ace Degenrate”.

Cobra Kai will be ending just when the Karate Kid franchise is starting up again; a new film called Karate Kid: Legends will bridge the gap between iterations and generations of the franchise. Ralph Macchio’s Danny LaRusso will shared the screen with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han, the Kung Fu master who trained Jaden Smith’s Dre in The Karate Kid 2010 reboot. That movie will see Danny and Han training a new Karate Kid, played by Ben Wang (American Born Chinese). It feels like the Karate Kid Universe is low-key becoming one of the tightest and most interconnected franchise universes across film and TV – who ever would’ve guessed it when Cobra Kai first premiered back in 2018.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 premieres on Netflix on February 13, 2025.