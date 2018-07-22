‘Colony’ Canceled By USA Network

USA Network cancelled Colony just days before the season three finale airs this week.

The science fiction series, starring Lost alum Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies, was cancelled Saturday, reports Deadline.

Colony had a hot start in the ratings, earning 2.2 million viewers in its first season. But during season two, the audience left. Season three has been averaging 1.3 million viewers overall and 394,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic in Live+3 viewing.

The show was also plagued by a few changes behind-the-scenes. Production was forced to move to Vancouver after producers missed out on a California tax credit. Co-creator Carlton Cuse of Lost fame also left the show to work on Amazon’s Jack Ryan, leaving co-creator Ryan Condal to oversee season three with Wes Tooke.

Colony launched in 2015 and is set in a dystopian Los Angeles where residents are governed by a military group called The Transitional Authority, who serve an extraterrestial group. Holloway starred as Will Bowman, a former U.S. Army Ranger, and Callies played his wife, Katie Bowman, a secret Resistence operative.

Other members of the main cast included Peter Jacobson, Amanda Righetti, Alex Neustaedter, Isabella Crovetti-Cramp and Jaco Buster. Carl Weathers also had a recurring role in season one.

One of the big signs that the show would not be continuing beyond season three was Colony‘s absence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. USA Network previously gave the show a strong push at the convention, but this year the network only has The Purge, a series it shares with Syfy.

In a May interview with Variety, Holloway said he thought the show’s parallels with the real world were scary.

“It’s a scary thing and hard to wrap your head around and very much paralleling our current global situation. It’s scary,” Holloway explained. “We have this administration in office now, and it’s crazy, but we thought ‘Oh maybe something good can come out with the North Korea thing,’ and now whoops! That blew up. It’s this instinct in us, our show really delves into the instinct we have as human beings to polarize in the face of a common enemy.”

The season three finale – now the series finale – airs on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The episode description reads, “Will makes a sacrifice to protect his family; Katie races to save refugees outside the walls; Snyder struggles to control a Colony admist the chaos of war; Bram and Gracie make a big decision.”