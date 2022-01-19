Comedian Louie Anderson Undergoing Treatment for Blood Cancer

Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson is reportedly undergoing treatment for blood cancer. The news was confirmed by his representative to Rolling Stone, who revealed that he has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Anderson, whose work includes Baskets and Life with Louie, has previously been candid about his health, including two procedures in 2003 to correct an unspecified heart issue.

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer,” his representative, Glenn Schwartz, told the outlet in a statement. “He is resting comfortably.”

In March of 2021, Anderson revealed that he had been losing weight, losing around 40 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started the pandemic at about 370 or 380 pounds depending on what I was leaning on,” Anderson joked during an appearance on Conan in 2021. “And now I’m 340. I’m trying to get 275 so I can get into some of my mom’s actual clothes.”

“I’m on the intermittent fast,” Anderson added. “One minute I’m eating, the next minute I’m not. Then I’m eating again. I figure, that way, I’m only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I’m trying to get down to 40/20 so I’m not eating for 40 and eating for 20.”

Anderson is best known for his work on Coming to America, Life with Louie, and Family Feud. He also starred as Christine Baskets on the FX comedy Baskets, which led to him being nominated for three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series, and winning one. Anderson’s most recent onscreen appearance was

“I can’t say anything except it was the greatest experience,” Anderson told TMZ in 2019. “It’s such a great movie. People are going to go crazy for it. I think it’s going to do a billion dollars! Honest to God, I think it’s going to do a billion dollars. It’s such a good script.”

Our thoughts are with Anderson and his family, friends, and fans at this time.