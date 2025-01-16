Fan-Favorite Comedy Series May Be Cancelled as Star Stops Showing Up to Set

The Apple TV+ comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has reportedly halted production because its star, Noel Fielding, has stopped showing up to the set. The story started with The Sun and has since been corroborated by several other outlets. Sources close to the production told Deadline that Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew, indicating that this is not a temporary setback. They said Season 2 of the series was about three-quarters through its shoot, but there is not enough material to salvage the production, so it will probably never see the light of day.

The Sun reported that Dick Turpin Season 2 paused production for a holiday break, and did not return until the new year. Their sources said that Fielding has “failed to come to work” ever since. So far Apple, Big Talk and Fielding’s representatives have not responded to reporters’ requests for comment, and it’s unclear what is keeping the 51-year-old actor away. Fielding is active on Instagram, but has not commented publicly on this story so far.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is a fictionalized take on the exploits of real-life British highwayman Richard Turpin, who was convicted of many crimes during his short life and was executed for horse theft in 1739. Turpin has become a figure of folklore and urban legend in the U.K., with his crimes often romanticized, but this comedy took things to an extreme.

The series was well-received when it premiered on Apple TV+ in March of 2024, and ws renewed for a second season in July. The first season had six episodes, though it was never specified how long Season 2 would be. In addition to starring, Fielding was an executive producer and writer on the series.

Fielding rose to prominence in the late 1990s with the comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh, who performed live stage shows, radio programs, and TV specials. They disbanded in 2009 and briefly reunited in 2013. Fielding has also performed stand-up comedy, taken acting roles and exhibited paintings. More recently, he may be most recognizable as an occasional presenter on The Great British Bake-Off.

Fans are still in shock over this abrupt ending for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, and are expecting an explanation soon. Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+, but as far as we know no second season is coming.